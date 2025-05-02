NBC’s Nobles: Dems ‘Salivating Over the Opportunity’ to Get Waltz in Confirmation Hearing

On Friday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur,” NBC News reporter Ryan Nobles said Democrats on Capitol Hill “are salivating over the opportunity” to question Mike Waltz during potential confirmation hearings for the UN ambassador position.

Tur said, “You mentioned what Democrats want, which is to have a little bit more of a hearing into Signal-gate, they’re going to get a chance to do something like that if Waltz has to sit before them to get nominated for UN ambassador. And he does, if it gets to that point. Is there a plan in place to grill him on that and maybe perhaps to move it over to Hegseth?”

Nobles said, “The answer to that is absolutely Katy. I think Democrats on Capitol Hill right now are salivating over the opportunity to have Mike Waltz in front of them and ask him very pointed and specific questions about how the Signal-gate situation manifested itself.”

He added, “Why this chat was created to begin with, the thought process behind how people were added to that chain, and then whether or not the use of Signal is pervasive throughout the administration and whether there are examples of classified or at least sensitive information that is still being used on an app like this. The other thing, too, I think to keep in the back of your mind, Katy, is that Mike Waltz did a little bit of media in the wake of Signal-gate, went on some pretty friendly platforms to try and explain his way out of this, and did not really perform that well. So under the intense grilling of Democratic senators, it may get ugly quickly. Waltz was removed this week as Trump’s national security advisor, in a move that surprised many, but he was later named as the next ambassador to the UN.”

