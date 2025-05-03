GOP Rep. Haridopolos: I’m ‘Worried’ About Proposed Science Funding Cuts

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Chairman of the Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-FL) stated that he is concerned about proposed cuts to science funding and that he’ll work on those “because it’s essential that we keep space dominance with the challenges from the Chinese at this point.”

While discussing the budget plan put forward by the Trump administration earlier in the day, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) talked about Medicaid and the proposals put forward to the Energy and Commerce Committee and also said, “I’ve been looking at some other things. I’m the ranking member of the Science Committee, and Mike serves on that committee as chair of the Space Subcommittee. The reductions in the science side are really — the proposals, I think, are very, very unfortunate and will do long-term damage to the prosperity of this country.”

Host Chris Cuomo then asked, “[A]re you worried about science funding?”

Haridopolos responded, “Yes, I am worried about the science funding, and I think Zoe and I will work on those together, because it’s essential that we keep space dominance with the challenges from the Chinese at this point.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett