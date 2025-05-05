GOP Rep. Luna: We Have to Talk ‘in Helping South American Countries Stabilize’ to Get to ‘Root’ of Illegal Immigration

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) stated that to get to the “root” of the issue of illegal immigration, “we need to start talks in helping South American countries stabilize their economies, and that is tied to crime” since a lot of illegal immigrants come from there.

Luna said, “El Salvador has been leading South America in regards to its anti-crime stability efforts. And, as you know, many people that come here illegally are coming from South America. So, if we are going to actually go to the root of the issue, I think that we need to start talks in helping South American countries stabilize their economies, and that is tied to crime. And so, if we can really replicate what Bukele has done in El Salvador and help foster that relationship, I think, in the long run, it’ll do wonders for this country and for, frankly, South America.”

She added that “we are simply assisting in their efforts to take back their own people and then also working to help stabilize. Not to mention, the White House is actively engaged in negotiating tariffs with El Salvador” and there are trade talks with other nations.

