Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Knows He Is ‘Violating’ His Oath of Office

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed President Donald Trump was knowingly violating his oath of office.

Goldberg introduced a clip of Sunday’s episode of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” in which host Kristen Welker said, “Don’t you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as president?”

Trump said, “I don’t know. I have to respond by saying, again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said. What you said is not what I heard the Supreme Court said. They have a different interpretation.”

After playing clips of the president taking the oath, Goldberg said, “So I don’t know why you don’t remember it because we saw you say it. This isn’t AI you. That was you — two times. So, when you say you don’t know, you have to check, then you shouldn’t be president if you don’t know the job. Why are you doing this? And don’t act like we’re the idiots here. You know the job; and yes, you know you’re violating your oath of office by doing that. Or am I crazy?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “No, you are not.”

