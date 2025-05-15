GOP Rep. Roy: GOPers Who Want SALT Increase Should Work with Us on More Medicaid Fixes

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Will Cain Show,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) reacted to some House Republicans pushing for increases in the cap on the SALT deduction by stating that he wants more reforms to Medicaid and “if they want their SALT increase, maybe they should come work with us on Medicaid.”

Roy said that one issue is “$9 for every $1 of state dollars for the able-bodied, versus $1.33 of federal money for every state dollar for the vulnerable. That’s wrong. It’s seven times more. We have to stop that. The current bill doesn’t do that. Worse yet, the current bill doesn’t implement work requirements until 2029, which is after President Trump is gone. It has waivers for governors to get out of the work requirements. It’s fundamentally unserious. We need the work requirements, no waivers. We need to fix the bloated funding of the able-bodied over the vulnerable.”

He added, “[W]ith my colleagues who want their SALT cap increased, … which is subsidizing blue state high-tax jurisdictions, if they want that, then I want the reforms to Medicaid. There’s a lot of overlap there for the big blue states that are taking a lot of Medicaid money for all of these able-bodied people. I think we need those reforms. So, if they want their SALT increase, maybe they should come work with us on Medicaid.”

Roy further stated that states that didn’t expand Medicaid can’t be pressured into doing so.

