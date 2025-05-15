Sunny Hostin: The United States ‘Is a Misogynistic Country’

On Thursday, on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said the United States was “misogynistic” because out of all the first-world countries, there has not been a female president.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I don’t look at people first by the woman, a black man, a gay person, a this, I look at the best candidate and then they happen to have all these other things they bring to it.”

Hostin said, “You may be a little different from most of the country.”

Haines said, “We’ve got to stop telling the American public what they’re ready for.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “We lost twice when women ran. I mean.”

Haines asked, “Is there no distinguishing factors to each woman and why they might have lost?”

Hostin shot back, “Hillary Clinton was one of the most qualified candidates in history for president.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “She was polarizing.”

Behar said, “To a failed game show host.”

Haines said, “I loved her, I voted for her, but the number one thing I heard about from people who didn’t like her was a mystery about the Clinton baggage. I don’t trust her.”

Hostin said, “They weaponize her husband against Hillary Clinton. The bottom line is this country is a misogynistic country, and this country is a country that, out of all the first world countries, hasn’t been able to elect a female president. That is just factual.”

