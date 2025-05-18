Clyburn: Biden Could Have Been President Four More Years

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he believed former President Joe Biden would have been able to perform the duties required for the job another four years.

Host Jake Tapper said, “With what we’ve seen from President Biden both in that audio, but also throughout 2023, 2024, especially on the debate stage do you think that Joe Biden really would have been able to perform as president all the way through January 2029, when he would have been when he would be 86?”

Clyburn said, “Yes. I thought that back then. I still think that, but I don’t know that. When people ask me, did I know this or did I know the other? And the fact of the matter is, no, I didn’t. You make my point here. It’s not all about age. I’ve seen people develop Alzheimer’s when they’re in their 30s and 40s. So it’s not about age. It’s about the ability to do the job. And I never saw anything that allowed me to think that Joe Biden was not able to do the job. Just that simple. ”

Tapper asked, “Do you think that your party’s incredibly low standing with the American people in polling has anything to do with the impression that many people in your party, especially in the White House and especially President Biden and his family and inner circle, hid his actual dysfunction?”

Clyburn said, “Well, there very well could have.”

