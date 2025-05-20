Carville: I Would Back AOC for President — ‘If You Win, You Win’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that he would back Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for president if she won the nomination.

Host Ari Melber said, “Democrats are clearly still finding their way. When you ask voters here in a new poll, who’s the real face of the party, these are some of the names you see. Interesting that Harris comes in so low right now. Sanders’ number used to be higher. As you know, he’s got a base, but he’s up there in age. AOC is very young, also more famous on the internet side of things. I know this doesn’t mean much. I’m sure one part of your answer is, hey, you got an off-election-year poll that is asking a vague question, but what do you glean from this?”

Carville said, “It is utterly useless. The poll is of everybody. So, all the Republicans, all see is AOC on Fox. So, that’s the general public’s view. That’s not the Democratic view. It means nothing.”

He continued, “I don’t think the party is in nearly as bad shape as it’s being portrayed to be. Look, we lost an election. I don’t like the party. I don’t blame the party reputation for being low, but I think if AOC wants to run for president and she gets the nomination, then God bless you. You are the leader of the Democratic Party. I mean, whoever gets that nomination is gonna be it.”

Melber said, “Well, here we’ve backed into some intra-party news. You heard it here first. James Carville – once a critic of the AOC podcast landscape – now says if you win, you win, and you’ve got his support.”

Carville added, “If you win, you win. That’s my attitude. You win the election, you got it.”

