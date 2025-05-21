Tapper: Biden Is Clearly Unfit in Audio of Hur Interview We Had Transcript of in March ’24

During an interview with NPR’s “Fresh Air” that was taped on Monday and released on Tuesday, CNN host and “Original Sin” co-author Jake Tapper reacted to audio of then-President Joe Biden’s interview with Robert Hur — a full transcript of which was released back in March 2024 — by saying that “I don’t see how anybody can think that person that we just heard from” was “up to speed and up to the job of being president.”

After listening to a portion of the audio from the Hur interview where Biden couldn’t remember when Trump was elected the first time or when his son died, Tapper said, [relevant exchange begins around 19:40] “[J]ust remember, that audio snippet that you just played, that is a president on October 8, 2023. The terrorists of Hamas have just invaded an American ally, Israel, killed 1,200 people, kidnapped hundreds more. And you just heard the person in charge of the United States government and military — and even if you love Joe Biden, even if you agree with every decision he made, I don’t see how anybody can think that person that we just heard from — and this interview was in the middle of the day — is up to speed and up to the job of being president.”

The transcripts of Hur’s interviews with Biden, including that portion (which begins on page 82 of the first transcript), were released in March of 2024.

