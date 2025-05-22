Markey: We Have to Fight ‘Dictator’ Trump — ‘Authoritarianism on Steroids’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) called President Donald Trump a “dictator” while discussing his actions against Harvard University.

When asked about the Trump administration revoking HMarkey said of Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, “This is authoritarianism on steroids. This is an attempt to intimidate universities across our nation.”

He continued, “This is all a part of the authoritarian playbook that Trump has been seeking to execute right from January 20th on. The problem that he has and that he’s been running into all along is that we do have a United States Constitution that, in the Fifth Amendment, requires due process with regard to any charge which is brought against any individual or institution. We actually have immigration laws in terms of the protection of international students as well. And by the way, these students do have First Amendment rights of free speech, which they are also seeking to circumscribe. So all of those are going to be protections which ultimately will result in Harvard winning this case but it’s really meant to send a chilling effect to academic institutions all across this country.”

Markey added, “That’s why we have to fight every single day against this dictator who is seeking to corrupt the very foundation of our constitutional government.”

