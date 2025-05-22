Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Is ‘Blatantly Giving the Country the Middle Finger’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump has “blatantly” given the country the middle finger by accepting a $400 million plane from Qatar.

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Goldberg said, “We all know that that’s BS. He’s not giving that to his presidential library. He’s going to take it and fly and use it, but he’s not supposed to have it. I got the Constitution right here. He’s not supposed to have the plane, OK.”

She added, “You know people always want us to be respectful and do the things and talk about the stuff we talk about. We can do all of that. But when you are blatantly giving the country the middle finger, that is blatant. You’re not supposed to do that. You’re not supposed to take the plane.”

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “Don’t you think when he lets these white Africans in and claims that, that is giving the middle finger to the black community, my God?”

Goldberg said, “Listen no I don’t and let me tell you why.”

Behar asked, “Why?”

Goldberg said, “I don’t think so because that finger has never gone down.”

Behar said, “Oh OK fine but let’s say it has gone higher.”

