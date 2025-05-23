Sen. Johnson: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ‘Unacceptable,’ No Way I’m Voting for This

Friday, in a clip that aired on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said President Donald Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Big” was unacceptable in its current form, as passed by the House of Representatives.

Johnson told a reporter on Capitol Hill, “I couldn’t care less if he’s upset. I’m concerned about my children, my grandchildren, and the fact that we are stealing from them. We are stealing from our children and grandchildren. $37 trillion in debt, and we’re going to add to it as Republicans? That is unacceptable.”

He added, “And that’s why there’s no way I’m going to vote for this bill in its current form.”

