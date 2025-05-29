Jonah Goldberg: Musk’s DOGE Was ‘Performative Vandalism’ with No Purpose

Thursday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg said Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was “performative vandalism” with no purpose.

New York Times reporter David Fahrenthold said, “The point was from Musk was always that, yes, there’s going to be disruption. Yes, there’s going to be pain. People are going to lose their jobs, but it’s in the service of something greater. When I’m done, you’ll see the reason I had to make all of these great disruptions. Now, he’s basically leaving without fulfilling that. We haven’t gotten anywhere near the deficit reduction. He talked about how there hasn’t really been a change in the government’s IT or other processes that make my life easier. There’s nothing that the success he promised that would be the the payoff for that pain.”

Goldberg said, “It’s all vandalism at this point, it’s performative vandalism that — it’s owning the libs by destroying government institutions without a larger purpose.”

Host Dana Bash said, “One of the questions, as he was sort of Hoovering up all of the information, is what he was going to do with it? Do we know did he, did he is he sort of laughing on his way out the door? Like I have everybody’s information right now, and see ya.”

Fahrenthold said, “We haven’t seen any indication that he’s taking that with him.”

