Moulton: Biden Will Look Pretty Good, Even with Coverup of Fitness Issues

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that former President Joe Biden will “look pretty good” in the long term despite coverups of his mental fitness and problems on the border and with inflation.

Moulton stated, “Democrats need to start winning again. We need to win elections because there are huge consequences if we don’t, as we can see right now, right? And I think part of winning elections is just starting with a little mea culpa and saying, yeah, we were wrong, we were wrong. We’ve been perceived as out of touch with a lot of Americans about not being honest about a range of issues, oh, there’s not really a problem at the southern border or inflation really isn’t that bad and Biden’s fine. So, let’s just be honest, take this opportunity to say, hey, we were wrong about that, and then we can move forward.”

He continued, “And by the way, there will also be a great time to talk about Biden’s legacy. Biden expanded veterans’ care more than any president in a generation. That matters a lot to me and my fellow Marines. I got a call — Bill, I got a call two days ago from a Marine in my platoon who’s worried about getting care for a bunch of tumors that he’s got, which is common among veterans, and he doesn’t have to worry that much because of Biden’s PACT Act, he’s going to be okay. He’s going to be taken care of by the V.A. And, Trump, of course, with Elon Musk, is taking a chainsaw to the V.A. So, in the long run, I think Biden’s actually going to look pretty good. But for Democrats, let’s just be honest about what happened, and then we can move on.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett