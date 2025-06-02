Nadler: DHS Is ‘Lying’ — They Have ‘No Right’ to Barge In My Office

Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Monday on CNN’s “News Central” that officers with the Department of Homeland Security had no right to enter his congressional office and briefly detained a staff member.

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “Last week, federal officers with DHS were seen going into your district office in New York. They handcuffed and detained one of your aides for a period of time.”

She asked, “What is your view of what happened?”

Nadler said, “Well, my view is what happened is outrageous. My first concern was for the safety of of my staff member, and I didn’t say anything. I decided to speak out after the DHS released their misleading, and and frankly, lying story about what happened.”

He added, “DHS was upset that some of my staff members were watching them grab an immigrants emerging from an immigration court in the same building, a floor of floor below. They were upset that my staff invited some of the observers up to my office. They then came up to the office and demanded entrance. One of my staff members said, you can’t come in here, you need a warrant. They said, no, we don’t need a warrant, which is incorrect. They barged in.”

Nadler concluded, “This was totally unacceptable. The tactics were totally unacceptable, and they needed a warrant. My office is a congressional office. It’s a completely separate branch of government, a co-equal branch of government with with the executive for which they work. They had no right to to come in and they had no right to disregard the co-equal branch of government, which is to say, Congress. So I am demanding, I’m asking for an investigation.”

