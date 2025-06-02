Schumer Demands Apology from Elon Musk

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on outgoing Trump administration official and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to apologize for measures taken by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“He says he’s in a bind,” Schumer said. “The American people are in a bind because of what Musk did. His DOGE, which, you know, didn’t go, didn’t do as much as he wanted it to do, but still did huge amounts of damage in terms of the firing of employees, the decimation of agencies like health care, like going after, making sure drugs and food is safe, nuclear energy is safe. The FAA we need to bolster and he — I believe they put a freeze on it. They didn’t hire new people.”

He continued, “Over and over again, what Musk did with his DOGE is going to cause lasting damage to the American people. And just saying now he’s out of the administration and he’s in a bind, that’s ridiculous. He ought to be apologizing to the American people for what he has done. If for some reason he sees the light, I don’t know if he does or not. But that’s what we need. An apology and him to tell Trump to undo the damage that he has done.”

