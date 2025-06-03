Playwright Mamet Says Liberals in ‘Denial’ — Likens to Families that Deny Pedophile Fathers

The “Glengarry Glen Ross” playwright David Mamet said Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that the Democratic Party was like a family in denial.

Mamet said, “I think these people who are liberals have poor mental health because they’re involved in denial. They spend their whole time the involved in denial, which means, mental energy that could be put in thought or could be put in even fantasy and daydreams goes into denying reality. So you have to spend all your time saying this may not be politically correct, but or well, there has to be the truth always lies somewhere between.”

He added, “Right down the line, everything in the Democrats’ playbook is denial, which takes all of a person’s mental energy. It’s no different than a dysfunctional family. If you have a family and dad is a pedophile, the problem is not that dad is a pedophile, but the problem for every one of the family is they have to deny that dad is a pedophile because if they face it, the family as they know it is going to fall apart and they don’t know what comes next.”

Mamet added, “That’s horrific. It’s legitimate, but it’s horrific. That’s where the Democrats are now.”

