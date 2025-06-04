Marlow: Border Provisions of Big Beautiful Bill Would Have Been a Dream in Trump’s First Term

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Big Beautiful Bill’s border security improvements.

Marlow said, “So not to say the bill is perfect not to say we will ever be totally satisfied, but there’s stuff in it like we went through it with John Binder, yesterday with John on, about all of the increases in ICE agents, the increase in border wall spending, the increase in ICE detention facilities, the raises for border patrol.”

He added, “These are all sorts of things where this would have been a complete dream if we had this stuff in 2016, 2017, when in Trump’s first term, remember, we just shut down the whole government for a 5% increase in border spending for the wall.”

