Blackburn: Trump Travel Ban ‘Appropriate’ — ‘These Are Adversaries’

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) spoke approvingly of President Donald Trump’s newly issued travel ban.

The Tennessee senior U.S. Senator called the Trump administration’s assessment “accurate.”

“It is appropriate that we ban individuals from these countries,” she said. “Maria, one thing we have to realize, it is impossible to properly vet them, because these adversarial nations will give them false identities and travel documents and then allow them into the country, and they are here many times to spy and to conduct activity that is not going to be helpful to us. So, good for President Trump blocking them, and it is appropriate also that he blocked these individuals coming in to study at Harvard. We need to look very closely at who these academic institutions are inviting in, and the Chinese spy story today actually adds the exclamation point to this President.”

Blackburn added, “Donald Trump is right. His assessment is accurate. These are adversaries. We do not allow — need to allow them to come into our institutions to do research, to steal our intellectual property, and to do us harm. They are not our friend. They are our adversary.”

