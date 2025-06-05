Van Jones: Trump Should Immediately ‘Fire, Investigate and Prosecute’ All of DOGE

Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” left-wing political commentator Van Jones said President Donald Trump should “fire, investigate and prosecute” all of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employees.

Jones said, “Look, a couple of things. One is, you know, the power that Elon Musk still has is significant. Somebody said Trump has three and a half more years, Elon has 40. He’s a billionaire. He’s got a long-term play.”

Cooper said, “I believe it was Elon Musk who said that.”

Jones said, “Elon’s correct. You good at math? But the other piece of it is those DOGE employees are very dangerous. If Donald Trump is smart, the first thing he’s going to do is fire, investigate and prosecute all of Elon’s people who are all throughout government with their laptops downloading data right now.”

Cooper said, “You think he should prosecute them?”

Jones said, “Listen, I don’t think that what they’re doing is legal,” said Jones. “A lot of them don’t have the proper clearances. And I think that if you investigate, you’ll find they’ve uploaded data into servers that are that are the wrong, the wrong thing to do. So I think there should definitely be an investigation there. If Donald Trump is smart, the leverage that Elon has is he left, his kids didn’t. They’re still in there. So this fight, if it’s going to be a fight that Donald Trump prevails on in the short term, go after DOGE. Long term, he’s got to steal the Republican Party to deal with an Elon Musk that’s promising to spend money now in a decade from now.”

