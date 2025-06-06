Gingrich on Trump-Musk Feud: ‘This Is the Soap Opera Phase of American Politics’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to the ongoing dust-up between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

He called it the “soap opera phase of American politics,” suggesting there were more important issues facing the globe than Musk’s “temper tantrum.”

“I’m beginning to think that they are mad at each other,” he said. “I don’t want to get into much. Look, this is the soap opera phase of American politics. Everybody can understand it. Everybody can pay attention to it. But in the long run, what’s happening with China, what’s happening with Russia, what’s happening with the big, beautiful bill, those are vastly more important than whether or not Elon Musk is having a temper tantrum.”

Gingrich continued, “And remember, Musk is the wealthiest guy in the world, but Donald Trump is the most powerful person in the world and I think probably that Musk kind of forgot that. Musk’s power comes from Musk money, comes from having met consumers, having been brilliant. Trump has the vote of 77 million Americans to say he ought to be the commander-in-chief, and in that kind of a contest, there’s no question in my mind that two, three, four, five months from now, Donald Trump will still be President, and Musk may or may not be relevant, and that partly depends on whether Musk decides to grow up and find a better way of doing this.”

