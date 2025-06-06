Van Hollen: I Will Never Apologize, Trump ‘Should Apologize to the Country’

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Friday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he will never apologize, but President Donald Trump should apologize for the way the legal process has happened in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Host Anderson Cooper said, “I want to read what a part of a statement released by the White House. ‘The Democrat lawmakers, namely Democrat senator Chris Van Hollen, and every single so-called journalist who defended this illegal criminal abuser must immediately apologize to Garcia’s victims.’ Your response to that?”

Van Hollen said, “I will never apologize for defending the Constitution. In fact, it’s the Trump administration and all his cronies who should apologize to the country for putting us through this unnecessary situation, and to Abrego Garcia for putting him through this situation, and his family.”

He added, “All I have said from the beginning is that the Trump administration should respect the rule of law and the Constitution of the United States. So really, it’s President Trump who should apologize to the country for violating his oath to the Constitution. I’m glad in this moment, they’re finally, finally doing what the Supreme Court said. But they continue, Anderson, to violate the Constitution and many, many other cases.”

