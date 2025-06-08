Booker: Trump Is Trying to ‘Incite’ Violence at ‘Peaceful Protests’

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump was attempting to “incite” violence at “peaceful protests” by sending the National Guard to Los Angeles.

Booker said, “Look, since years before I was born law enforcement knows it’s good when there’s cooperation and coordination. For the president to do this, when it wasn’t requested, breaking with generations of tradition, is only going to incite the situation and make things worse. We are now at a point where we have a president who sat back and did nothing as people stormed our Capitol, viciously beat police and then, when those people who viciously beat police and led to some of their deaths, therefore cop killers, were convicted by juries, he then pardoned them all.”

He added, “So for him to be talking to anybody right now about responsive law enforcement to protect people is hypocritical, at best. The reality is we see peaceful protests launching in Los Angeles, and again, any violence against police officers should not be accepted, so authorities can handle that. Remember, a lot of these peaceful protests are being generated because the president of the United States is sowing chaos and confusion by arresting people who were showing up for their immigration hearings, who are trying to abide by the law. He’s arresting them. You see this in communities that are Republican, Trump supporters being outraged that he’s raiding kitchens and arresting people, high schools and arresting people which he said he would not do, focus law enforcement resources on violent criminals and people that are a danger to other Americans.”

