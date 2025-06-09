Van Hollen: ‘No Regret’ Defending Alleged Human Trafficker Abrego Garcia

Monday, during an appearance on MSNBC, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) denied having any regrets about his defense of illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is back in the United States.

Abrego Garcia is facing human smuggling charges.

“Oh, I have no regret, Ana, about defending the Constitution of the United States,” he declared. “And those statements come from individuals who have no respect for due process or the Constitution of the United States. The president, his cronies have shown time and again that they’re willing to ignore and sacrifice people’s constitutional rights to impose their political views on the country. They’re doing this across the board. They’re abusing their power by bringing these lawsuits against universities and colleges, cracking down on First Amendment rights. So what we have is a lawless president and a lawless administration.”

Van Hollen added, “And now, finally, we have Abrago Garcia able to be in a court of law, which is all that I have asked for from the beginning, and we have an administration, and you just heard from them — they said they weren’t going to bring him back to allow him to have due process. They’ve had to do that in response to the court’s decision and 9-0 Supreme Court decision. We don’t see those very often. So, I am always glad to stand up for people’s constitutional rights. And that’s what we’re doing in this case.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor