Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: ‘Lack of Leadership and Cowardice’ from Speaker Johnson

Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has a “lack of leadership and cowardice.”

Co-host Michael Steele said, “What does it say that when you have the Speaker of the House saying that he’s all for tarring and feathering a sitting governor of a state because of a political disagreement, a manufactured crisis in the state of California, as opposed to allowing the governor to use his competencies and the personnel around him to stabilize California and move the issues forward?”

Kamlager-Dove said, “I obviously have major challenges with this speaker. There’s a lack of leadership and cowardice coming out of the office. You know, he’s supposed to be Speaker of the House, regardless of if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Obviously, we all want de-escalation, but we should be working with an administration that actually cares about having agencies that are functional and operational and are providing services to the American people, not an administration that is cutting Title One funding, cutting funding to education, dismantling USAID, getting rid of FEMA. I mean, these folks are only interested in fealty and loyalty to an administration, and they are not interested in holding this administration accountable. And that is a real problem because this administration is constantly looking to circumvent the law and disobey the Constitution. That is why we have to bring so many things to the courts to remind everyone that this is not normal, and we have an obligation to speak out about it.”

