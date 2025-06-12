Aviation Expert: Mystery Surrounds Sole Survivor of Boeing Plane Crash

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Aviation expert Jay Ratliff talked about the recent Boeing crash.

Ratliff stated that it’s “confusing” to lose power in both engines. He also mentioned others raising the possibility of the aircraft stalling, but said that a stalled aircraft falls down instead of gliding down and the flap settings seem to be off, but it’s ultimately the lack of engine power that is the issue.

Ratliff also said that it’s possible the issue was with the engines and nothing to do with Boeing.

