Cruz: Iran Flipped Trump Off, Forced Israel to Strike Now by Expanding Enrichment

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that Iran made the Israeli strikes on it “inevitable” by vowing to expand enrichment, “And the effect of that was a giant middle finger to President Trump. And it was also telling Israel, you had better strike now, because if you wait any longer, we will have a nuclear weapon and we will use that to murder millions of your citizens.”

Cruz said, “I think, in many ways, what happened tonight was inevitable. It was inevitable because Iran, the ayatollah is a theocratic zealot who chants death to America and death to Israel, and, earlier today, he put us on this path, inevitably. President Trump had said repeatedly that Iran must completely dismantle their nuclear centrifuges, that they could either do so voluntarily through diplomatic measures, or the centrifuges would be dismantled through warfare. And, this morning, Iran put out a statement, said they would not dismantle their centrifuges, they were going to build more, they were going to enrich more uranium, and they were charging towards a nuclear weapon.”

He continued, “And the effect of that was a giant middle finger to President Trump. And it was also telling Israel, you had better strike now, because if you wait any longer, we will have a nuclear weapon and we will use that to murder millions of your citizens. And I think that’s — we’re seeing the direct consequences of Iran’s defiance and their genocidal desire to murder as many Israelis as possible.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett