Dem Rep. Sherman: Trump’s ‘Hatred of California’ Is ‘Palpable’

Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump’s “hatred” of California was “palpable.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan said, “I want to ask you about the way the president has been consistently describing the situation in L.A. in dire terms, of course, but also in the comparisons that he’s making. I want to read you what he posted yesterday about this. ‘If our troops didn’t go into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now, just like so much of their housing burned to the ground.’ I think he’s talking about the wildfires that are your constituents, and many others are still recovering from. The way he’s describing the comparisons here, what’s your reaction to that?”

Sherman said, “The president hates California and he needs to distract Americans from not only how ugly his big bill is but this unprecedented level of corruption that we haven’t seen since the privatization of the of the Soviet Union. And so for him, you know, I represent the Pacific Palisades, for him to be taunting California or for his secretary of Homeland Security to describe my city as a city of criminals, his hatred of California is not only palpable, but it’s useful to him because he’s got a lot to distract America from, particularly the crypto corruption.”

