Hawley: Anti-ICE Protests ‘as Authentic as Astroturf’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questioned the authenticity of what he deemed to be “flash mobs” protesting the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

“All right, Senator, Tulsi Gabbard just said that these riots in L.A. and all over the country are orchestrated,” host Jesse Watters said. “Can you tell us anything about that?”

Hawley replied, “Yes, I think that’s absolutely right, Jesse. These aren’t spontaneous at all. They’re about as authentic as Astroturf. They are bought and paid for flash mobs and I want to know who’s doing the buying and the paying. That’s why today I’ve launched an investigation. I’ve sent multiple investigative demands today to various groups out on social media, claiming they are paying for this. They are organizing it. They are financing it. We’ve all seen the videos of vans driving up handing out gas masks right before somebody blows up a car. It’s time we found out. Where’s the money coming from? Who’s really behind this? I think the American people deserve answers.”

“When they’re saying, don’t believe what you see on TV, and there’s no violence at all, doesn’t that kind of remind you of the Biden cover-up?” Watters asked.

“A hundred percent,” Hawley replied. “It’s the same thing, don’t believe your lying eyes. Meanwhile, they’re out there blowing up cars on the 101, they’re assaulting cops, they’re rushing federal buildings. They’re burning down shops. It’s all on television and we can see it with our own eyes. I’m just glad Trump isn’t letting the city burn. I mean, Gavin Newsom would allow his state to burn for the second time in a year. And the worst part is, somebody is paying for all of this, and they’re trying to spread it, Jesse, just like you reported. They’re trying to spread it across the country to Chicago, to St. Louis, to Seattle, New York, everywhere. We’ve got to figure out who is behind this.”

“And by the way, why is the Democratic Party now basically an extended mental ward?” he added. “I mean, what has happened to these people? They’re nuts.”

