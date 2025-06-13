Marlow: How Trump Played 4D Chess with Israel and Iran

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Israel’s strike on Iran.

Marlow said that Iran wants nuclear weapons so it can eventually hit the U.S. with them, and that’s plausible with ballistic missiles and Iran was breaking IAEA rules and wants to pursue nuclear weapons.

He added that it makes sense for the U.S. to make it seem like Israel acted unilaterally, but he doesn’t take that literally and the strikes appear to have been planned for a long time.

