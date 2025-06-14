Maher: Newsom Is ‘Way Too Far Left’, But He’s ‘Been Moving’ of Late

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher responded to criticisms that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is “way too far left” by stating, “Yeah, but he’s been moving to the center lately.” And also stated that he thinks Newsom’s stock is rising and Newsom has been using the situation in Los Angeles to his advantage politically.

Maher said, “But you know what happens in movies, as soon as there’s a big problem, a hero will rise. And I think we saw that this week, because Gavin Newsom — this makes me feel good, because people make fun of me all the time, why do you stick with Gavin? What are you — he’s way too far left. Yeah, but he’s been moving to the center lately.”

He continued, “And he kind of had his moment now. I did a joke in the monologue about it, but, like, he’s saying Trump likes this, I think he might like this too.”

After playing video of Newsom daring Trump to arrest him, Maher said, “Please, you think Trump liked having his face on a mugshot? This guy wants his face on a mugshot. He could become like one of the hot felons.”

