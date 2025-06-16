Larry Elder Raises Red Flag on Electric Cars: Black Child Slaves Mining Rare Earths with Bare Hands to Power EVs

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” radio and TV host Larry Elder talked about electric vehicles and the mining of minerals for their batteries.

Elder stated, “Cobalt, primarily, is mined out of the Republic of the Congo. Kids are employed, slave labor, making a dollar or two a day, using their bare hands to mine this stuff, which is toxic.”

