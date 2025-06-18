Marlow: Republican Establishment Calls for Regime Change in Iran, Despite Public’s Clear Opposition

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Iran policy.

Marlow said, “Trump cannot have a word that’s meaningless” on Iran not having nukes, “but also, we’re not doing regime change. … And yet, all of a sudden, we see, in the last 24 hours, a couple of people in the Republican Party who apparently think we’re doing regime change.”

