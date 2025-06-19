Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: We Should Get Back to Table Because Iran Understands Consequences of Having Nukes

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) argued that the U.S. should try to bring Israel and Iran back to the negotiating table because “Iran knows the consequences of not ending its nuclear program. It’s going to be even more strikes by the Israelis, it’s going to be even more destabilization and more economic chaos within Iran.”

Krishnamoothi said, “This is a moment where the U.S. should try its best to bring parties back to the bargaining table. Why? Because this is where Iran knows the consequences of not ending its nuclear program. It’s going to be even more strikes by the Israelis, it’s going to be even more destabilization and more economic chaos within Iran. And so, this is the time to actually bring the end to their nuclear program peacefully at the table right now.”

He added that strikes are not completely guaranteed to work because, even with bunker-buster bombs, they might not completely wipe out Fordow, there might be other facilities elsewhere, “and you can’t bomb their know-how out of existence. They might reconstitute the program. And so, now, again, let’s go back to the bargaining table. Let’s make sure that we end this nuclear weapons program once and for all without widening into a regional war and creating more instability.”

