Cotton Warns Iran to ‘Act Fast if They Want to Avoid the Worst Possible Fate’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued in favor of President Donald Trump acting decisively against the Iranian regime to end its nuclear threat.

He advised the leadership in Iran to “act fast.”

“[T]hey can’t use this to buy time to rebuild their arsenal or to go deeper into their nuclear program,” host Sean Hannity said. “To me, it would almost have to be next day or next — within two days, no more than a week, Americans on the ground in the Fordow facility, beginning the process of scientifically figuring out how to dismantle it. But it would also include anywhere, any place, anytime inspections, and they have to give up their long-range missiles, and frankly, any missile that has a range to hit any American target in the region. I think that would be a fair deal considering they have no leverage and their backs against the wall because the Israelis have kicked their ass.”

Cotton replied, “Yeah, and Sean, I don’t think the president is going to allow the ayatollah to tap him along the way so many other presidents have. This is a chance to bring this chapter to a close. History will look back kindly on Donald Trump for ending this menace to the United States, to our friends in the region, to the civilized world. And as you said, he’s going to make a decision within two weeks, could be two days, could be two hours. The ayatollas need to act fast if they want to avoid the worst possible fate at Fordow. It’s going to be closed one way or the other.”

