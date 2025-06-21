Maher: Allowing States to Ban Transitioning Minors Helps Get Dems to Something ‘Normal People Can Vote For’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the Supreme Court upholding Tennessee’s ban on gender transitions for minors is “a great first step to getting the Democratic Party back to something that people can respect and normal people can vote for.” Although he said blue states won’t be impacted by the ruling.

Maher stated, “The Supreme Court ruled the other day about transgender, okay, there was an issue in Tennessee. Now, the states can restrict minors from transitioning. They were just saying the states have the right to regulate this. Now, I think a lot of people, — again, I’m critical when I think my side goes too far and they go too far often and they went too far on this, for a long time, gender-affirming, all this gender dysphoria, all these terms they used to try to just say that biological sex isn’t a real thing, it’s all a social construct. This was always nonsense, not that there isn’t such a real thing as trans people, there [are], but it’s rare, and they made it un-rare. I think…over a hundred clinics opened in the last ten or 20 years because this became a thing?”

He continued, “Well, now, this — blue states, by the way, will not be affected. They are just saying, states have the right to regulate this. And I think it’s a great first step to getting the Democratic Party back to something that people can respect and normal people can vote for.”

