Dem Rep. Castro: Trump ‘Lied About the Amount of Damage’ Strikes Caused in Iran

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) accused President Donald Trump of lying about the amount of damage done in Iran as a result of the U.S. military strikes.

Castro said, “First, let’s consider the context in how we got here. We had an agreement with Iran to contain their nuclear weapons program. That agreement was put in place during President Obama’s presidency. When Donald Trump became president, he took us out of that agreement. So at that point, it became harder to know how quickly they were enriching uranium and how close they were to developing a nuclear weapon.”

He continued, “What we have now, after the United States got involved in the war by dropping all those bombs on the nuclear facilities, is we had Donald Trump essentially exaggerating and overstating, which is not unusual for him, but exaggerating the damage that was done. And I can’t comment because I’m on the Intelligence Committee, about a particular assessment but it’s my belief, after looking at everything that the president lied about the amount of damage that was done.”

Castro added, “So the danger now is if, in fact, they still have the ability to develop a nuclear weapon within months, for example, then we could be in this situation again, where Israel strikes at Iran again and tries to get the United States to go along.”

