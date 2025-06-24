Dem Rep. Crow: Trump Throwing ‘Toddler’ Tantrums with U.S. Foreign Policy 

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump was acting like a “toddler” with his decision-making as the commander-in-chief.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “When you talk about seeing absolutely no evidence about an imminent threat posed by Iran, how does that square with what the administration is saying? I mean Trump rather publicly said he thought Tulsi Gabbard was wrong.”

Crow said, “You can’t square it. You can’t make sense of it. There there should not be a pile of intelligence out there that the president has seen that the House Intelligence Committee has not, because we are the authority that makes the law.”

He added, “I’m a father and this reminds me of when my kids were toddlers and you would just say something that is just patently true and, you know, my child would be like no, it’s a lie. It’s not true. I’m like well, yeah it is true. They say no, it’s not true. Then when they fall on the floor and start writhing around and kicking their arms and legs. This is classic Trump. The intelligence community is saying one thing and he just says, no, it’s not true. They’re lying. The problem is this is so much more dangerous than dealing with children because we have seen what happens when politics drives military action instead of intelligence that you end up with a 20 year debacle with a lot of damage to a lot of people.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN