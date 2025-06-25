Dem Rep. Gillen: Chicago Shows ‘Socialism Doesn’t Work’ 

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) said that the state of the city of Chicago under the leadership of Mayor Brandon Johnson is a demonstration that “socialism doesn’t work.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas said, “I think we only have to look at, for example, the great city of Chicago to see what happened to that progressive mayor who was elected there…has abysmal approval ratings there. It’s been, according to many people who live in Chicago, a bit of a disaster.”

Gillen responded, “Yeah, listen, look, socialism doesn’t work. We need to lower costs for Americans, but in a responsible way. That is what I am fighting to do every single day in Congress, to make sure that the people who live in my district can afford to stay there, that their parents can afford to stay there, and that young people want to come back. And the way we do that is by helping businesses thrive so there are good jobs for people to come back to, so they can afford to pay the rent and the taxes that we already have to pay in New York, which are pretty high.”

