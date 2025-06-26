Condoleezza Rice: Iran’s Nuclear Program ‘Substantially, Significantly Damaged’ By U.S. Strikes

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Thursday on FNC’s “Special Report” that the evidence is showing substantial and significant damage was the result of the U.S. attacks on three nuclear facilities in Iran.

Rice said, “Well, I will say that this was an extraordinary effort by the American military following on several extraordinary efforts by the Israelis. And we will eventually know precisely how much the Iranian program was damaged. But I think all of the evidence is that it was substantially, significantly damaged to the place that, for a while at least, it will be hard to build a nuclear weapon.”

She added, “I just want to say, to have a low-confidence assessment come out 24 hours later, it was kind of irresponsible. And so, I hope people will put that aside and look at the overwhelming evidence that, indeed, this set Iran back significantly. It also changes the nature of the region. Not just this event, though, this event is sort of the culmination of that. But when you look at what the Israelis were able to do to Hezbollah, what they were able to do to Hamas. The significant efforts against the Iranian military establishment, against scientists, this really is a now crippled Iran. And a crippled Iran is good for the region.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN