Tuberville: Senate Parliamentarian Has ‘Got to Be Gone’ — ‘We’ve Got to Fire Her’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) reiterated an earlier call for Senate Republicans to fire Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough.

The Alabama Senate Republican told FBN host Larry Kudlow that MacDonough was applying different standards to provisions of the so-called “Big Beautiful” reconciliation bill currently under consideration.

“[I] said today she’s got to be gone,” he said. “We’ve got to fire her. And this is the reason why: She doesn’t put apples to apples. One thing she lets in. The next thing that kind of compares to it — nah, it’s out. She struck out a provision that says illegals can’t get Medicare — struck that out. Illegals can’t get student loans — she struck that out. Taxpayers don’t have to pay for transitions for minors — she struck that out.”

“Who in their right mind would strike that out of this bill?” Tuberville continued. “So, yes — you know, Trent Lott fired the parliamentarian in 2001 in a reconciliation process. It needs to be done again. We don’t need this partisanship. We need people to do their job. They’re not elected. They’re hired as an employee. Do your job, and don’t get politics involved.”

