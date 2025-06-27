Levin on Zohran Mamdani: ‘New York, Do You Really Want This A–hole as Your Mayor?’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” radio talker and Fox News host Mark Levin criticized New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for his radical views and “fascist tendencies.”

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: Meanwhile, 50 Cent, he’s firing back at Mamdani after the socialist name dropped the rapper in about his insane tax policy and is now nearly $260,000, and quote, a one-way first class ticket away from New York. Well, 50 Cent will give it to Mamdani.

And breaking tonight, Fox News has just learned former Governor Andrew Cuomo is not dropping out of the mayoral race. He will appear on the ballot in November as an independent.

Here now with reaction, he is the hard-hitting host of “Life, Liberty and Levin”. Thank me, God bless us, how am I? I’m done, the great one Mark Levin.

How are you?

LEVIN: Sean, I’m doing great. First of all I want to salute our commander-in-chief in the United States military. God bless them, they are the best. Now, let’s get to this reprobate.

Other than hating America, hating jews and hating capitalism, he’s pretty good candidate. You know, he’s kind of a mix between Putin and Arafat. And let me be very clear about this, he’s not an American-loving moderate Muslim. He’s an Islamist, that’s what he is.

I don’t want to hear about Islamophobia. This guy’s an Islamist. Islamists hate moderate Muslims, that’s what he is.

Now, let’s look where he stands. First of all, he’s 33 years old. So he’s got pretty old. You know, Castro was only 29 when he took over Cuba, and here we have this guy. This guy’s never run a hot dog stand, not even a kosher hot dog stand. He’s never run anything except his mouth.

Where does he stand? He won’t endorse Israel’s right to exist. Wow. That’s a tough one. He defends the phrase “globalize the intifada”. That means he favors globalizing terrorism. When he’s — when he’s challenged, he says, “oh, that’s just what Palestinians say.” No, it isn’t, pal. I know who you are and I know what you are.

He goes on. He supports the boycott divestment sanctions, BDS movement against Israel, which means destroy Israel, withdraw all investments in Israel. So, he’s a class A Jew hater, in a city that has the largest population of Jews on the face of the Earth. He — let’s see, he wants to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters New York City. So, he’s got these fascist tendencies, too.

What else? Taxation is not theft capitalism is theft. You know what, pal? Why don’t you go into a supermarket. Look what the supermarkets provide the American people, all the types of meat, all the types of vegetables, all the types of wine, 40 different types of bread, 30 different types of milk. That’s not some damn Marxist regime, that’s America, where Americans have access to more food, more goods, more material than kings and queens had 100 years ago. That’s capitalism, pal, and we like it.

What else? The Green New Deal, socialism, he wants a $10 billion tax hike on businesses. Now what happens if you do that? What do they do? They go to New Jersey, they go to Connecticut, they go to a free state, maybe Florida. In other words, he will kill jobs, he will kill jobs.

The guy doesn’t know how to create jobs. He’s never held a job. The hell has he ever done in his life.

It amazes me, these 33-year-old Marxist Islamist, they know how to run the world. They don’t know how to run anything. They don’t even know how to fix a toilet or to change their oil.

What does he want? Free buses, rent freezes, city-run grocery stores. You know what that means? You’re going to starve to death because a city doesn’t know how to run a grocery store. They can’t run a damn thing.

He wants say $30 minimum wage. Why not? He doesn’t know. I better watch my mouth.

Free city buses he wants. What else does he want? Universal everything, free child care for children under six. Oh, that’s cool. Who’s going to handle that by the way? Oh, we don’t know.

What else? Advocates for city-run grocery stores with wholesale prices. Yeah, they’ll go broke in two minutes.

He wants to abolish ICE. Well, first of all, he’s so stupid he doesn’t understand. The federal government runs ICE. See, there’s a federal government, a state and a local government.

What else? He says ICE is fascist. He opposes — look, New York, do you really want this A-hole as your mayor? I’m just being perfectly honest with you, do you want to destroy your city?

Now, here’s the problem, if the rationale human beings in New York don’t come out and vote, he’s going to be your mayor and he’s going to destroy your city. And it’ll never be the same again. So what will people do? The city will be depopulated. That is people who love America, people who pay their taxes, people who believe in law and order, they’re going to leave.

And people who are reprobates and violent and Islamists, not Muslims, Islamists, they will populate the city, and that’s what going to happen to the greatest city on the face of the earth.

This is what this guy is going to do. Now, I would ask New Yorkers, other than what I just told you, who is he? Do you know anything about him? Of course, not.

Now, I watched Psaki on MSNBC who lied through her teeth on behalf of Joe Biden. So apparently, their defense is anybody who criticizes, anybody who criticizes an Islamist, Marxist, Jew-hating, American-hating capitalist, that must be islamophobia.

You know what, Psaki? You’re the Islamophobe. You’re stereotyping. This guy is not your moderate Muslim who supports Muslims. He’s an Islamist Marxist, that’s what he is.

That’s why Bernie Sanders, another Marxist, that’s why Bernie Sanders is out there, billionaires and oligarchs, billion — shut up, Bernie.