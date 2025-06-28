Dem Rep. Auchincloss: We Have Iran in Such a Weak Spot, We Should Push for ‘Stronger’ Deal that Bars Funding Terror

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that we have Iran in the weakest spot it’s been in in 30 years, so it is now “the time to engage in coercive diplomacy and get a longer and stronger version of the JCPOA” and not only get inspectors on the ground and ensure Iran won’t have a nuclear weapons program over the long run and ensure that they won’t fund any of their terrorist proxy forces.

Auchincloss said, “Now that we have them in their weakest position in three decades, bring them to the negotiating table with one open hand and one closed fist and get to a deal that ensures a long-term status of no nuclear weapon program and no funding of proxy terror forces.”

He added, “Now is the time to engage in coercive diplomacy and get a longer and stronger version of the JCPOA, where you have, as you said, on the ground inspections, but also — and this is critical — also a deal that they will not be funding any of these terror forces in Lebanon, in Gaza, in Syria, and Iraq and Yemen, because if they do, we will sanction their oil exports or we will actually strike their oil fields.”

