Murphy Decries SCOTUS Rulings — ‘Assisting’ Trump in Undermining Democracy

Senator Chris Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Supreme Court was “assisting” the President Donald Trump administration in undermining our democracy.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Staying on the topic of the law, as you know, the Supreme Court did issue that ruling this week, which effectively will limit judges’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions.”

She asked, “What is your reaction to what the Supreme Court ruled this week?”

Murphy said, “First, let’s talk about what it means for cases in this country for kids that are born in this country. Both the Constitution and the law is clear, if you are born the United States of America you are a citizen. Now because there’s no longer going to be a federal policy, it is going to be different in every state. A child born in the United States, born in Connecticut, will be a citizen, but that same child, if they were born in Oklahoma, might not be; that is chaos. By taking away the power of the courts to restrain the president, when he is clearly acting in an unlawful manner, as he is when he says children born in the United States are no longer citizens, you are assisting him in trying to undermine the rule of law and undermine our democracy.”

He added, “So that case is really dangerous because it sets up a patchwork of citizenship laws. It is really dangerous because it will incentivize the president to act in a lawless manner because now only the Supreme Court who can only take a handful of cases a year can ever stop him from violating the laws of the Constitution.”

