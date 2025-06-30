Dem Rep. Stevens: Not Worried About Tanking BBB Leading to Higher Taxes

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) responded to a question on whether she worries about taxes going up if the reconciliation bill doesn’t pass by saying she’s worried about the deficit and other provisions in the bill and “I do not think that vote will lead to higher taxes.”

Host Diane Macedo asked, “Democrats have blasted cuts to Medicare and SNAP included in this bill, but the White House says voting against the bill will mean a $4 trillion tax increase. Are you worried about the impact on tax cuts if it doesn’t go through?”

Stevens responded, “Well, I’m certainly worried about our ballooning deficit, which this bill will contribute to. And I will tell you, I’m here in Michigan, I’m running for United States Senate next year, and Michiganders are sick of the chaos and the disruption and they are also really feeling the squeeze of rising costs. And that’s something that, frankly, we’re going to see from this legislation, because not only are the attacks on health care, Medicaid, that’s going to be stripped from 700,000 Michiganders, cuts to food assistance benefits, we’re also going to see an attack on Michigan’s manufacturing economy with disinvestment. And this is all coming at a time when costs are high and Michiganders are feeling the squeeze. So, I will not be voting for this legislation. I do not think that vote will lead to higher taxes. And, in fact, I think I will continue to stand alongside my fellow Michiganders for their health care and their jobs.”

