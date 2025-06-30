Glaude: If Big, Beautiful Bill Passes, Americans Should ‘Engage in a General Strike’

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful bill passes, “the American people should engage in a general strike.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “Who is it that is actually benefiting here that the rest of us have to live with the consequences of what America was willing to sacrifice so that millionaires and billionaires could get their tax cut? How long before that becomes real to folks?”

Glaude said, “I think it’s already real. It’s going to become even more concrete and pressing over the coming weeks. But look, we know that the modern-day robber barons have seized control over the government. We know that they’re exploiting hatred and grievance. We know that we’re in a second Gilded Age. Part of that involves destroying and flattening out the social contract that, in some ways, suggests that if you work hard, if you’re honest, if you obey the rules, then somehow you can succeed. We know that’s always been troublesome in this country, but that’s at least been the stated principle. But now, if you’re rich, you’re above the rules; if you’re uber-rich, you can actually move and control the levers of government. And so I think it’s really important for us to understand that if they pass this bill, the American people should engage in a general strike and say, no, we just can’t wait for the next election cycle. The damage will already have been done.”

