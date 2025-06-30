Schiff: BBB Shows This Generation ‘Selfish’ One Giving Itself a Tax Cut

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that the reconciliation bill shows this generation “is the selfish generation” “that says we’re going to take away from hungry kids and give ourselves a tax cut. We’re going to take away from our kids and grandkids, raise the national debt, take money from them to give ourselves a tax cut.”

Schiff said, “I think about my parents’ generation, the Greatest Generation. And I think about this generation now, as reflected in these priorities. And this is the selfish generation, the generation that says we’re going to take away from hungry kids and give ourselves a tax cut. We’re going to take away from our kids and grandkids, raise the national debt, take money from them to give ourselves a tax cut. It’s just awful.”

Later, he added, “[W]hat do we get out of it? What’s the benefit? Well, Lawrence, if people out there watching are making more than $5 million a year, they’re going to get a tax cut of $346,000 a year. So, if you’re really doing well, there’s a big tax cut coming your way. If you’re a single parent trying to feed your kids, then you’re in for tremendous hardship.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett