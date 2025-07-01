Brandon Gill: ‘We’re Going to Get This Bill Done’

During an appearance on Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) pledged the so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” would be “done.”

Host Will Cain said, “You see the differences in what you guys passed, now what we have seen from the Senate. What will this mean for you tomorrow? Will you vote for this bill?”

“Well, tomorrow morning, we’re going to vote either to pass the bill as it is,” Gill replied. “We will vote to pass it with an amendment, which will send it back to the Senate, or we can go to conference. I don’t think that’s something anybody wants to happen. Listen, I’m going to be with the president. This is the president’s bill. This has so many of his priorities, all in One Big Beautiful Bill. I think it is to our advantage to get this passed before July 4, his deadline that he has set. So I’m going to be with him.”

He added, “With that said, there are changes that could be made that could make this bill better. We could roll back more of the Green New Deal, for instance. That would provide an enormous amount of savings. There are things we can do that would move us in the right direction. But ultimately, whether we have an amendment, whether we pass it as is, we’re going to get this bill done.”

