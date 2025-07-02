CNN’s Enten: Dems No Longer Pro-Israel — ‘They Are Now on Side of’ Palestinians

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” that Democrats were no longer pro-Israel when it comes to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

While discussing Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s victory, Enten said, “Andrew Cuomo, during the primary, attacked Mamdani for being insufficiently pro-Israel. I’m not quite sure the former governor understood how much the politics have changed around this issue among Democrats.”

He continued, “Who do Democrats sympathize more with, Israelis or Palestinians? In 2017, the Democratic Party was a pro-Israeli party. Look at this. They sympathize with the Israelis by 13 points, more with the Israelis than the Palestinians.”

Enten added, “But look at this sea change now. Democrats sympathize more with the Palestinians by 43 points. Oh my God, that is a change in the margin of 56 points over the course of just eight years. So all of a sudden, it’s the pro-Palestinian position that actually reigns supreme in Democratic politics, not the Israeli position. That is part of the reason why Mamdani was able to do so well in this primary because those attacks over Israel, simply put, did not ring true for Democrats. They are now on the side of the Palestinians.”

