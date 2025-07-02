Marlow: Here’s What the Media Isn’t Telling You About Trump’s Rwanda/Congo Peace Deal

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the peace deal between the Congo and Rwanda.

Marlow stated, “[T]here are rare earths there…in the Congo. But then there [are] great refining capabilities in Rwanda. … [I]t’s not just about the Congo and Rwanda, it’s about China. Because a lot of this mining that’s done has been basically co-opted by the Chinese.”

